Sioux Rapids, Iowa, formerly Linn Grove, Iowa
87, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Celebration of life: Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m., Sliefert Funeral Home, Sioux Rapids. Visitation: to follow, American Legion Hall, Sioux Rapids.
