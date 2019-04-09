Sioux City
Charles H. "Chuck" Houck, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Charles H. "Chuck," the son of Lloyd and Verna (Bolte) Houck, was born on July 12, 1942, in Germany, where his dad was serving in the military. Chuck grew up in North Sioux City and attended Hobson School in Sioux City. At a young age, he started helping his dad on the farm.
Chuck was a very hard worker and for many years he worked two jobs. He worked for various places in the Sioux City area over the years. Chuck drove semi for many years, worked as a lead truss manufacturing technician for Walensky Lumber for 27 years, worked at Sodrac Park in North Sioux City and also at the Hy-Vee Store on Hamilton.
Chuck was united in marriage to Marty Derochie and this union was blessed with two children. He then married Kathy Nelson and this union was blessed with four children. Chuck and Deanna "Dee" Benton lived together for more than 20 years and he welcomed her daughter, Wanita, into his family.
Chuck enjoyed catfishing, cookouts, playing guitar, riding motorcycles, playing on pool leagues, photography and wood building projects.
He is survived by his significant other, Deb Costello of Sioux City; two sons, Rick (Carol) Houck of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Shannon (Judy) Houck of Sioux City; four daughters, Cassandra Nelson, Wanita Benton, Shawn Hawks and Angela "Birdie" Miller, all of Sioux City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Mabel Houck and her children, Everett "Jr." (Jenni), Susan "Susie" and Charles "Charlie" (Amber) of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Terry Houck; four grandchildren, Michael Benton, Christopher Benton, Kayden Nelson and Leo Nelson; and one brother, Everett Houck.