Charles H. Roth

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Charles H. “Charlie” Roth, 56, of Council Bluffs, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Holstein Cemetery, Holstein, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Charlie was born on June 14, 1964, in Minneapolis, the son of Herman and Marilyn (Hauger) Roth. Charlie grew up in Crystal, Minn., and was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 12. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School.

On Oct. 4, 1987, Charlie married Laura J. Loof in Conifer, Colo. Charlie served in the police reserve in Brooklyn Park, Minn. He worked for Kentucky Fried Chicken, Boston Scientific, KIDA the Moose Radio Station, Hy-Vee Stores and Nebraska Medical Center.

Charlie enjoyed newspaper photography, ham radio and storm chasing.