Charles H. Roth
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Charles H. “Charlie” Roth, 56, of Council Bluffs, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Holstein Cemetery, Holstein, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Charlie was born on June 14, 1964, in Minneapolis, the son of Herman and Marilyn (Hauger) Roth. Charlie grew up in Crystal, Minn., and was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 12. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School.
On Oct. 4, 1987, Charlie married Laura J. Loof in Conifer, Colo. Charlie served in the police reserve in Brooklyn Park, Minn. He worked for Kentucky Fried Chicken, Boston Scientific, KIDA the Moose Radio Station, Hy-Vee Stores and Nebraska Medical Center.
Charlie enjoyed newspaper photography, ham radio and storm chasing.
Survivors include his wife, Laura of Council Bluffs; his brother, William “Willie” Roth of Buffalo, Minn.; niece, Bailey and nephew, Ben; his in-laws, Albert and Beverly Loof of Jefferson, S.D., and Steven and June Miller of Des Moines; brother-in-law, Brian (Jennifer) Loof of Duluth, Minn., and their children, Kiya and Barrett; sister-in-law, AnnMarie (L'dean) Kregel of Champagne, Ill., and their children, Stephanie, Chelsea, and Kristie; and a grandniece, Hayden.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Albert “Bert” Loof III.
