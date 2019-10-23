Sioux City
Charles Henry Miller, 70, of Sioux City, passed away of a lengthy illness on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his residence. He chose to be cremated and has left this life to be with his heavenly father and the love of his life, wife Mary, in heaven. He was a longtime resident of Casa De Paz Care Center in Sioux City.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Rev. David Halaas officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Charles was born on March 16, 1949, in the Loring Hospital at Sac City, Iowa, the son of Walter and Elizabeth (Deconnick) Miller, of Early, Iowa. He attended school in Early and later attended Heelan High School in Sioux City.
Buck worked primarily on construction crews until the birth of his daughters Molly and Elizabeth Isabell, at which time he became a full-time house husband. He loved to cook, clean and care for his many rescued animals.
Charles enjoyed football, baseball, basketball, and driving stock cars. He was crazy about dogs and cats, college football and NASCAR. He especially loved and followed the Iowa Hawkeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football.
Charles took great joy in coaching and watching his kids play sports and later enjoyed watching his grandkids as they began to love sports as much as he did. His grandkids were the very best!
Charles married Michalene Bush in 1967. They had two boys, Chad Henry and Shane Frank Ehlers. Later, he enjoyed a special friendship with Sharon Worden, and they had two sons, Anthony Henry and Robert Walter Worden. Buck married Mary Orwig on July 2, 1983, and they had two daughters, Molly Ann and Elizabeth Isabell.
Buck is survived by his daughters, Molly, Liz and Jane; and four sons, Chad and Shane Ehlers, Tony (Michelle) Worden, and Bobby (Amanda) Worden. Buck had nine grandchildren, Collin and Noah Blind, Colton (Allison), Caitlin and Carter Worden, Aubree and Braylon Worden, Romello Miller and Iyanla Reynolds. He had one brother, Donald (Ellen) Miller, Lincoln, Neb.; a niece, Selena (Kevin) Hiatt of Lincoln; two stepsisters, Diane Bauerly and Pam (Doug) Evans; and four stepbrothers, Jim, Bill, Larry (Lisa), and Dennis Franco.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, “Sweet Mary”; his parents, Walter and Elizabeth; stepmother, Josephine Franco; his brothers, Kenny and Roger Miller; and sister-in-law, Leslie Franco.