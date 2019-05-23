{{featured_button_text}}

Rosalie, Neb.

61, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Service: May 24 at 10:30 a.m., Community of Christ Church, Walthill, Neb. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: May 23 from 5-7 p.m., Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Pender, Neb.

the life of: Charles Kenneth Davis
