Charles L. Brown

Onawa, Iowa
Charles Lynn Brown, 73, of Onawa, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.
A celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire in Charlie's honor. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Charles Lynn Brown was born on Jan. 12, 1946, the son of Walter W. "Mutt" and Vella "Toddy" (Birk) Brown. He attended McNeill Country School and graduated in 1964 from West Monona. He played football and was the homecoming king. He worked at the Co-op Elevator through high school.
Charles and Cathy (Ooten) Brown were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1965, and to this union two children were born, Charles Jr. and Melissa. Charles worked for Loomis & Sons, Monona County maintenance for the roads, and OFC Schmidt Liquid Trucking. He was also a lifelong farmer. Charles owned and operated Broken Star Trucking.
Charles was a member of the Monona County supervisors for four years and the West Central Community Action board, and served on the Co-op Elevator board of directors. Charles enjoyed hunting, farming, trucking, working, motorcycling, eating, and teasing everyone.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Brown; two children, Charles (Tammy) Brown and Melissa A. Brown; five grandchildren, Charles Brown III, Christen and Matt Leitz, Dalton Brown and Amanda Parr, Brad Poole, and Kristi Gotto and special friend Jesse Rayevich; and 11 great-grandchildren, Charles Brown IV, Madison Gotto, Keara Leitz, Wyatt Leitz, Bronxx Brown, Weston Brown, Walter Brown. Mackenzie Poole, Mackayla Poole, Carter Leitz and Brooklyn Leitz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, "Mutt and Todd"; brother, Larry Brown; a special sister-in-law, Janet (Ooten) Holbrook; and a grandson-in-law, Aaron "Chubbs" Gotto.