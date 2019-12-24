Charles L. Brown

Onawa, Iowa

Charles Lynn Brown, 73, of Onawa, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.

A celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire in Charlie's honor. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Charles Lynn Brown was born on Jan. 12, 1946, the son of Walter W. "Mutt" and Vella "Toddy" (Birk) Brown. He attended McNeill Country School and graduated in 1964 from West Monona. He played football and was the homecoming king. He worked at the Co-op Elevator through high school.

Charles and Cathy (Ooten) Brown were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1965, and to this union two children were born, Charles Jr. and Melissa. Charles worked for Loomis & Sons, Monona County maintenance for the roads, and OFC Schmidt Liquid Trucking. He was also a lifelong farmer. Charles owned and operated Broken Star Trucking.