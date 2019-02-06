Kingsley, Iowa
Charles L. Gardner, 73, of Kingsley, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, with the Rev. John Woodford officiating. Burial will be in Banner Township Cemetery, Lawton, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Charles Leslie Gardner was born on April 23, 1945, Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of Orville E. and Lois M. (O’Neill) Gardner. He graduated from Missouri Valley (Iowa) High School in 1963. After that, he attended UNI in Cedar Falls, Iowa, studying business.
He and Linda F. Jones were united in marriage on Sept. 4, 1965 in Missouri Valley. After their marriage, they lived in Omaha, Missouri Valley, and Whittier, Calif., before returning to the Sioux City area. Later, they moved to a farm outside of Lawton, where they lived for 42 years before moving to Kingsley. Charles worked for his father's John Deere Implement business during his high school years. After studying at UNI, he worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a computer analyst. He then worked on computer programs for Western Iowa Tech Community College before working with the Judicial Department for the state of Iowa developing computer programs for them.
Charles took great pride in his family and being a good provider for them. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren and having them come visit.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Orville Gardner and grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Gardner; daughter, Vickie (Jeff) Howsare, stepgrandchildren, Jacob and Jessica Howsare and grandchildren, Alexis Brockman, Kira and Cameron Howsare; daughter, Jennie (Eric) Kerger and grandchildren, Kyle and Rachel Kerger; daughter, Crystal (Darren) McClary and grandchildren, Adam, Bethany, Rebekah, Lydia, Samuel, Josiah and Susanna McClary; daughter, Michelle (Larry "JR") Carley and grandchildren, Caden, Paige, Emily and Caleb Carley; son, Charles Jr. (Norean) Gardener and baby girl Gardner expected in April 2019.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Gardner; and his grandson, Joseph McClary.