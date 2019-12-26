Charles Lynn Brown
View Comments

Charles Lynn Brown

{{featured_button_text}}

Onawa, Iowa

73, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Celebration of life: Dec. 26, 7 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Visitation: Dec. 26, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Charles Brown, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Visitation begins.
Dec 26
Celebration of Life
Thursday, December 26, 2019
7:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Celebration of Life begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News