Remsen, Iowa
Charles Michael Klein, 64, of Remsen, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, surrounded by his family, in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Chuck was born on May 25, 1954, the son of Elmer Sr. and Melinda (Plathe) Klein. Chuck was one of 16 children. He was raised and educated in Remsen. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Remsen and Northwest Community College for electrical and refrigeration.
On Nov. 8, 1975, he married Joan Reichling in Oyens, Iowa. Chuck worked in the family business, Klein Shelling and Trucking, farmed for about 14 years, drove truck, worked for Wells Dairy, and most recently Dean Foods in Le Mars.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, bowling, listening to music, playing solitaire, and was a passionate Trump supporter, #MAGA. Chuck was a hard worker, tried to find humor in things and was an idea man.
Survivors include his wife, Joan (Reichling) of Remsen; his six children, Brian and Jen (Meyer) Klein of Minneapolis, Kevin and Melanie (Wurth) Klein of Remsen, Keri and Alejandro "AJ" Astidias of Remsen, Kristin Dohse of Omaha, Ben and Kendra (Weiler) Klein of Remsen, and Julie and Tom Eakin of Jefferson, S.D.; 17 grandchildren; seven sisters, Carol (Don) Ruba of Remsen, Nancy (Rick) Loehr of Chillicothe, Mo., Susie Vaske of Remsen, Elaine (Fred) Jungers of Sheldon, Iowa, Marlys Ohlendorf of Remsen, Marilyn Treinen of Remsen, and Norma Klein of Houston, Texas; one brother, Alan (Lorelei) Klein of Remsen; sisters-in-law, Jan Klein of Le Mars, Marlene Klein of Remsen, Gerianne (George) Olson of Sioux City, Debbie Klein of San Francisco, Calif., Diane (Pat) McGranahan of Omaha, Jan Brown of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Cheryl (Lee) Colvin of Tampa, Fla.; one brother-in-law, Dennis (Janelle) Reichling of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Ayden; father in-law and mother in-law, Leonard and Mary Reichling; two sisters, Mavis Kunkel and Alice Klein; five brothers, Elmer Jr., Dennis, Don, Tom and Malcolm Klein; and three brothers-in-law, Don Kunkel, Fred Treinen and Al Vaske.
Pallbearers will be Brad, Kenny, Tim and Steve Klein, Ryan Ohlendorf and Mike Ruba.