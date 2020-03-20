Charles Michael Klink
Sioux City
Charles Michael Klink, 58, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, March 16, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held this summer as per his wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Condolences may be sent to waterburyfuneralserviceinc.com.
Charles "Mike" was born July 5, 1961, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Charles Roger and Patrice (Gray) Klink. Mike moved to Sioux City as a young child and attended West High School. He worked at Palmer Candy as head mechanic until developing multiple sclerosis.
Mike married Laura Vanderlinden on July 12, 1979, and to this union two children, Charise and Chad, were welcomed. Mike later married Holly Morrow on May 5, 2003.
Mike enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his beloved dog, Jake. He loved muscle cars, model cars, and was a Chicago Bears fan. Mike enjoyed fixing things around the house and mowing the grass on his riding lawn mower.
He was a driven man and never let his disability keep him down. He was an amazing person and the best father anyone could ask for.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Holly Morrow; his two children, Charise (Cory) Godden and Chad (Marissa Haire) Klink; father, Charles Roger (Adela); brother, Kelly (Janet) Klink; two sisters, Patty (Ken) Tendal and Angeline Bray; four grandchildren, Candace and Caylee Klink and Autum and James Godden; nieces and nephews; and stepsisters and stepbrothers.
When Mike married Holly, he gained four daughters, Dawn Braddy, Tina Buxton, Mindy Morrow and Leslie Fisher; a son, Matt Spanier; as well as 12 grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Patrice Humphrey; brother, Mathew Klink; and his beloved dog, Jake.