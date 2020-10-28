Charles "Pete" Hoffman

Sioux City, formerly Onawa, Iowa

Charles William “Pete” Hoffman, 72, of Sioux City, a former longtime resident of Onawa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Pete was born on March 30, 1948, to Clarence William and Dorothy Margaret (Goodman) Hoffman. Pete loved living in the country and eventually developed a love for farming. He graduated from West Monona High School in 1966.

On July 11, 1966, he married Patricia Hanson. On Oct. 24 of that year, they welcomed their oldest daughter, Lisa Kay. On Aug. 29, 1971, they welcomed second daughter, Christina Kaye. After the 1980s farm crisis, Pete gave up farming and started working part-time at the Farm Service Agency in 1983, and eventually went full time in 1988. He ended up spending 31 years at the Farm Service Agency, finally retiring in 2014.

Pete loved spending time with his family, his kitties, Bob and Scooter, Sunday family dinners, and tinkering around in his garage.