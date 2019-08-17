Sioux City, formerly Hinton, Iowa
Charles Pridie Jr., 92, of Sioux City, formerly of Hinton, died on Aug. 14, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Ellendale Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Ellendale Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Charles was born on April 30, 1927, the oldest son of Charles Sr. and Geraldine (Carraher) Pridie. Charles attended grade schools in Sioux City and country schools in Plymouth County, Iowa. He graduated from Trinity Catholic High School in 1944.
Charles met Betty Burnett at a dance and it seemed to be an instant love. They were married on Jan. 6, 1948. In 1952, they moved onto Betty's parents farm west of Hinton. Charles and Betty had two sons, Ron and Rick. Also, their nephew, Dennis Trometer, moved in with them at age 13 so they became like parents to him as well. Being the oldest of seven children, Charles always had a strong sense of responsibility with his family. Many extended family members looked up to Charles and Betty as parental figures and leaders within the family. Charles and Betty's love of God and each other carried them through the many years of marriage and the ups and downs of life. They moved to Sioux City in September 2018 after living on their beloved farm for 66 years.
During his working years, Charles drove truck for Edwin Beaulieu, B-Line Transfer, Holdcroft Trucking, and worked for the Sioux City Stockyards. The job Charles loved most was working the land, farming in Plymouth County. After he retired from farming, he worked for David Howe continuing his love of farming for the next 18 years. Charles was a past board member of the Plymouth County Zoning Commission and also township trustee for many years.
Charles and Betty loved to travel and had been to most of the states and always felt blessed to be able to enjoy God's beauty. Charles was very active in his church, helping take care of the church cemetery, and helped with the church's fundraiser, making their famous apple pies.
Charles is survived by his wife, Ella "Betty: Pridie; son, Rick (Rose Ann) Pridie of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Glenda Pridie of Hinton; grandchildren, Brenda (Darin) Wright, Shelley Ullrich, Tonya (Jason) Jasperson, Jason (Samantha) Pridie, Brian (Barbara) Pridie, Jeff (Krista) Pridie, Matt Pridie, and Jenny Pridie; two stepgrandsons, Mike (Sarah) Christofferson and Andy (Gena) Christofferson; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild plus one on the way; a special foster nephew, Dennis (Jan) Trometer and their children, Christine (Matt) Westendorf and Vincent Trometer; brothers, Robert (Marlene) Pridie, and Tim (Mary) Pridie; sisters, Fran Peterson, and Carol (Marlin) Idso; sister-in-law, Marge Pridie; many nieces and nephews; a special friend, David Howe; members of the St. Joseph Ellendale Catholic Church; and many friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Herb and Clara Burnett; son, Ron; grandson, Jacik; brother, Gerald Pridie; sister, Pat Bliss; brother-in-law, Robert Peterson; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Helen Burnett, Grace (Howard/Dutch) Trometer, Fern (Cyus) Beaulieu, and Velma (Art) Coon.
Thanks be to God for the life of Charles Pridie.