Charles R. Bromander

Smithland, Iowa

Charles “Charlie” Richard Bromander, 69, of Smithland, gained his heavenly wings Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hornick United Methodist Church in Hornick, Iowa, with the Rev. Catie Newman officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed -- due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are encouraged.) Burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery, rural Holly Springs, Iowa, with Masonic funeral rites, Steve Jewett, orator. Visitation will be 2 to 9 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Charles was born in Onawa, on July 25, 1951, to Elmer “Ted” and Adelene Bromander. Charles graduated from Sloan (Iowa) High School in 1969. He then went on to attend junior college in Brookings, S.D. After college, Charles took a job as a hog buyer for Wagner at the Sioux City Stockyards. At the closure of the stockyards, Charles became employed with John Morrell & Co. Charles would work up the ladder, becoming the plant manager of the animal feeds division until his retirement in 2016.