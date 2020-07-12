Charles R. Wheelen

Charles R. 'Dick' Wheelen
Sioux City
Charles R. "Dick" Wheelen, 88, of Sioux City, took his journey to heaven on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home after fighting a battle with prostate cancer.
Memorial Services will be 7 p.m. Friday at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter officiating. Visitation will begin 6 p.m. Friday, with family present, at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel has assisted the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dick was born on Sept. 12, 1931, in South Sioux City, Neb. He attended schools in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School in 1949. Right out of school, Dick worked for Blackstone Hardware until he was drafted to serve in the United States Army in the Korean War.
Upon his return in 1953, Dick purchased his own hardware store (Dick's Westside Hardware). He married the love of his life, Lila Mae Long, in 1959 and together they raised five children. Along with raising a family, they both worked the hardware business until retiring in 1998.
Dick quickly became well known for not only pedaling nuts and bolts, but fixing thousands of windows and screens, while drinking coffee and daily shootin'-the-breeze with many of his retired buddies.
Dick was very involved in all family events, and never missed an event the kids and grandkids were involved in. His favorite was watching most sports, whether live or on TV. He was a die-hard Cubs fan and was blessed to finally see them win a World Series.
For many years, Dick and Lila loved their annual trip to Vegas, where they could sit for hours at a "penny machine" just to win $20, and did so many times.
Being very committed to their church, they helped with many functions and fellow church members could count on Dick to be one of the first to arrive to make sure the coffee was ready.
Dick will always be remembered for his uncanny wit and unmatched "one- liners" that made us laugh to the very end and will be missed by many.
He leaves behind amazing memories for his wife of 61 years, Lila; two sons, Rich (Michelle) and Mick of Sioux City; three daughters, Jodi (Tom) Hair of Sioux City, Terri (Will) Maaske of Jefferson, S.D., and Dori (Randy) Schultz of Florida; six grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; one great-great-grandchild; and countless friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers.
