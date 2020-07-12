Charles R. Wheelen

Dick was very involved in all family events, and never missed an event the kids and grandkids were involved in. His favorite was watching most sports, whether live or on TV. He was a die-hard Cubs fan and was blessed to finally see them win a World Series.

For many years, Dick and Lila loved their annual trip to Vegas, where they could sit for hours at a "penny machine" just to win $20, and did so many times.

Being very committed to their church, they helped with many functions and fellow church members could count on Dick to be one of the first to arrive to make sure the coffee was ready.

Dick will always be remembered for his uncanny wit and unmatched "one- liners" that made us laugh to the very end and will be missed by many.

He leaves behind amazing memories for his wife of 61 years, Lila; two sons, Rich (Michelle) and Mick of Sioux City; three daughters, Jodi (Tom) Hair of Sioux City, Terri (Will) Maaske of Jefferson, S.D., and Dori (Randy) Schultz of Florida; six grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; one great-great-grandchild; and countless friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers.

