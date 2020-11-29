Charles Rothe

Charles 'Charlie' Rothe

Sioux City

Charles "Charlie" Rothe, 67, of Sioux City, found his wings and went on his way after a very long battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Avenue, with military honors by the Marine Corp.

Charlie was born Aug. 9, 1953, to Ervin and Pearl (Butler) Rothe in Denison, Iowa. When he was a young child, the family including siblings, Teresa, Tom and Steve moved to Sioux City.

He was educated in the Sioux City Catholic Schools, graduating from Heelan High School in 1971. He also attended Briar Cliff University for three years. During the Vietnam Conflict, he proudly served in the Marine Corps as a jet mechanic.

Charlie married Karen Larsen in 1979 and was a loving father to daughters, Kimberly and Stephanie. He worked as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years during which time he served as Vice President and President of the Postal Workers Union and as editor of the Union paper. He retired in 2009 due to ill health.

His spare time was spent playing golf and following the Iowa Hawkeyes.