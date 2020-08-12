× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles Russell Merryman II

Sergeant Bluff

Charles Russell Merryman II, 75, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be at a later date. Waterbury Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charles was born Nov. 20, 1944, in Sioux City, the son of Charles and Helen (Beaver) Merryman. He grew up in Sioux City and attended school there. Charles married Candy Risner Sept. 15, 1997. Together they made their home in Sergeant Bluff. Candy passed away Aug. 1, 2020. Over the years, Charles worked for the Milwaukee Rail Road.

In his younger years, Charles played and coached softball. He collected baseball cards and enjoyed playing golf with Candy.

Survivors include sons, Martin (Lou) Merryman of Nebraska, Christopher (Shauna) Merryman of Arizona, Troy (Tamara) McCall of Lincoln, Neb., and Timothy McCall of Sioux City; daughters, Alyssa Merryman of Hinton, Jolene Lopez of Iowa, and Tiffany McCall of Sergeant Bluff; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Sherry Whitney of Sioux City; a brother, Larry (Clara) Merryman of Sergeant Bluff; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Candy; and a brother-in-law, Rexford Whitney.

