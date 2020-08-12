Charles Russell Merryman II
Sergeant Bluff
Charles Russell Merryman II, 75, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be at a later date. Waterbury Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Charles was born Nov. 20, 1944, in Sioux City, the son of Charles and Helen (Beaver) Merryman. He grew up in Sioux City and attended school there. Charles married Candy Risner Sept. 15, 1997. Together they made their home in Sergeant Bluff. Candy passed away Aug. 1, 2020. Over the years, Charles worked for the Milwaukee Rail Road.
In his younger years, Charles played and coached softball. He collected baseball cards and enjoyed playing golf with Candy.
Survivors include sons, Martin (Lou) Merryman of Nebraska, Christopher (Shauna) Merryman of Arizona, Troy (Tamara) McCall of Lincoln, Neb., and Timothy McCall of Sioux City; daughters, Alyssa Merryman of Hinton, Jolene Lopez of Iowa, and Tiffany McCall of Sergeant Bluff; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Sherry Whitney of Sioux City; a brother, Larry (Clara) Merryman of Sergeant Bluff; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Candy; and a brother-in-law, Rexford Whitney.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.