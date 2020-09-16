Charles V. Swanson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles V. "Chuck" Swanson

Dakota City

Charles V. "Chuck" Swanson, 83, of Dakota City, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Chuck, the son of Nels Eric and Montus Swanson, was born May 18, 1937, in Sioux City. He was raised in Dakota City.

On April 2, 1955 Chuck was united in marriage to Dorothy Eacret in Sioux City. This union was blessed with two daughters. The family made their home in Sioux City.

Chuck served in the Air National Guard from 1953-1954. He worked at the Sioux City Foundry, City of Sioux City for 33 years until retirement. He chose to continue working as a seasonal employee for the Parks and Recreation Dept. of South Sioux City.

Chuck was a past Master of Landmark Lodge of Sioux City and also a member of Omadi Lodge of South Sioux City. He was a member of Abu Bekr Shriners in the cycle corps and served as captain in 1980.