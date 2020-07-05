Charles W. Themm

Charles W. 'Chuck' Themm
Sioux City
Charles W. "Chuck" Themm, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroshcapels.com.
Charles was born the son of Heber and Wilma (Hudson) Themm on Sept. 2, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif. He graduated from Narbonne High School and attended tech school.
Charles married Shirley LaFave on June 24, 1972. To this union six children were born. She passed away May 23, 2011. He married Vida Moos on Jan. 28, 2012.
Chuck worked as a pipe fitter for the Local Union 250 in California until he moved to Sioux City in 1987. He also worked for Gateway and later sold Kirby vacuums.
Chuck was an incredible story teller. California never left his soul. He loved his roots and the ocean. He was a devoted member of the LDS Church.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Vida Themm of Sioux City; children, Charles (Katy), Crystal (Jimmy), Elizabeth (Brian), Bobie, Connie (Kris), and Andrea (Kelli); 14 stepchildren; sister, Sandra (Billy); brother-in-law, Larry; numerous grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; sister, Shelly; and brothers, Kenneth and Heber.
The family would like to thank Hope Hobson-Davis and Hospice of Siouxland for their care of Chuck in his final days.
