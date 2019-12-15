Formerly Westfield, Iowa

Charley Harris, 84, formerly of Westfield, died Oct. 14, 2019, at his home in Pembroke, Wales, after a battle with cancer.

Services were held Nov. 1, 2019, in Wales. Two Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date, one in Westfield, Iowa, and one in Yakima, Wash.

Charley Edward Harris was born Aug. 19, 1935, in Branson, Mo., to Frank and Blanche (Green) Harris. Blanche was the daughter of Dr. Charles Green, DVM and Elva Green of Westfield. Charley spent his childhood with his family in Bellingham, Wash., and returned to Westfield to live with his grandpa, Veterinarian Doc Green. He attended Westfield High School and graduated in 1953. After high school, he joined the Navy and was stationed at Midway Island, working as an aircraft electrician. He was honorably discharged in 1958 after attaining the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer. He then went to work for Land Air Corporation, who sent him to a Royal Air Force Base in Great Britain. Here he met his first wife, Marion Croft, who was enlisted in the British Royal Air Force. Charley and Marion were joined in marriage in 1959. To this union one daughter was born.