Marcus, Iowa
Charlie Anne Nelson, 31, of Marcus, passed to her heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. The Rev. Kevin Roop will officiate. Burial will follow in Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will begin 4 p.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. There will also be one hour of visitation Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus is assisting Charlie’s family with arrangements. Expression of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Charlie Anne Nelson was born on Oct. 11, 1987, at Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Brian and Paula (Wittkop) Nelson. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus, where she was a lifetime member. Charlie received her grade school education at Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn schools and graduated from Sheldon High School.
Unable to pursue a career due to her condition with Sandhoff’s Disease, Charlie was content to be at home with her family and friends. She enjoyed many family vacations and get-togethers and going to her niece and nephews' sporting events and activities.
Charlie attended daily activities at the Cherokee Work Activity Center while living at home. She moved to Village Northwest in Sheldon, Iowa, in May 2013 where many new programs and opportunities were available to her. Charlie adapted very quickly and made many new friends which became her extended family. Anyone that knew Charlie would agree that her warm smile and cheerful greeting always brought the best out in everyone.
Left to cherish her memory include her parents, Brian and Paula Nelson of Marcus; a brother and his wife, Nate and Krista Nelson, nephews, Gavin and Cooper, and a niece, Natalie, all of Hinton, Iowa; a brother, Ben Nelson of Springdale, Ark.; grandmothers, Alice Wittkop and Nancy Nelson of Marcus; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Irvin Wittkop and Roger Nelson; an infant brother, Jonathan; and an uncle, Sam Nelson.
Memorials may be directed to Village Northwest in Sheldon, Iowa.
