Des Moines, formerly Sioux City
Charlotte A. (Vanderwal) Moffitt, 77, of Des Moines, formerly of Sioux City, passed unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City.
Charlotte was born on June 28, 1942, in Le Mars, Iowa, and spent most of her life as a Sioux City resident. Charlotte graduated from Heelan Catholic High School in 1960.
She married LeRoy T. Moffitt on March 16, 1962. To this union was born four children. She was a devoted wife who cherished her children as they were the light of her life. She always had a smile, everyone loved her humor and quick wit and she made everyone feel like family.
Charlotte is survived by three children, Timothy (Kimberly) Moffitt of Leesburg, Va., Thomas Moffitt of Amarillo, Texas, and Tracy Gary of Des Moines; three sisters, Beverly (Butch) Cederburg of Nevada, Barbara Vanderwal of Nebraska, and Kelly (Gerry) Dickes of Iowa; five grandchildren, Kassandra and Ben Sahlstrom of Lyons, Neb., Nicholas (Jennifer) Moffitt of Illinois, Terry Cox Jr. of Des Moines, Rachel (Corey) Botkin of Amarillo, and Hannah (Brady) Mayfield of Perryton, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Skyler, Connor, Finn, Harper, Mixx and Kenji; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Helen Vanderwal; sister, Cheryl Nath; her husband, LeRoy T. Moffitt; son, Travis Moffitt; and son-in-law, Ron Gary.