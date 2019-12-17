Sioux City
Charlotte L. Abbott, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Bickford Memory Care in Sioux City.
A celebration of life service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. The Rev. Don Meyer will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Logan Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Charlotte Lois Abbott was born on April 3, 1930, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Edward Russell and Doris Duffield. She was raised and educated in Baltimore prior to moving to Sioux City.
Charlotte and J Willis Dunsworth were united in marriage on June 4, 1948, in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City, where Charlotte worked as an elevator operator at Younker's. She also wrapped Christmas gifts there during the holiday season. She spent some time at home while her children were growing up and then became the gift shop manager at the Sioux City Museum in 1966. Charlotte ran the gift shop until her retirement. J Willis passed away on Jan. 28, 1980. She later married Pierce "Bud" Abbott on March 26, 1983, in Sioux City.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. She also had served as the secretary of the Siouxland Gem and Mineral Club and as a Cub Scout den mother. Charlotte loved the outdoors, camping, cooking over the campfire, traveling and hiking. One of her favorite destinations was Glacier National Park. During her retirement years, Charlotte volunteered at the Sierra Vista (Arizona) Visitors Center and at the Kartchner Caverns.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children and their spouses, Gary and Christi Dunsworth of Sioux City, and Nancy and David Augustine of Le Mars; grandchildren, Brent (Ben), Justin (Kristyn), Andrea, Chris (fiancee, Courtney), Erin (Greg), Tara, Tiffany and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Cynthia, Elizabeth, Aric, Emma, Jaxten, Theo, Ciel and Ellie; and a special friend, Ron Reese of Sierra Vista, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, J Willis Dunsworth and Pierce "Bud" Abbott; and two half sisters.
Memorials may be directed to the American Humane Society or the National Park Service.