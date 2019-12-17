Sioux City

Charlotte L. Abbott, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Bickford Memory Care in Sioux City.

A celebration of life service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. The Rev. Don Meyer will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Logan Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Charlotte Lois Abbott was born on April 3, 1930, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Edward Russell and Doris Duffield. She was raised and educated in Baltimore prior to moving to Sioux City.

Charlotte and J Willis Dunsworth were united in marriage on June 4, 1948, in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City, where Charlotte worked as an elevator operator at Younker's. She also wrapped Christmas gifts there during the holiday season. She spent some time at home while her children were growing up and then became the gift shop manager at the Sioux City Museum in 1966. Charlotte ran the gift shop until her retirement. J Willis passed away on Jan. 28, 1980. She later married Pierce "Bud" Abbott on March 26, 1983, in Sioux City.