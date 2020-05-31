× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheri L. Cox

Sioux City, formerly Ticonic, Iowa area

Cheri L. Cox, 72, of Sioux City, formerly of the Ticonic, Iowa area, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday in Little Sioux Township Cemetery at Smithland, Iowa, with the Rev. Richard Moore officiating. Following services at the cemetery, please join the family at the Smithland Fire Station for a luncheon and a time of fellowship. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Cheri, the daughter of Willie and Pauline (Peterson) Janssen, was born June 12, 1947, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Cheri grew up in Badger, Iowa, where she attended grade school and when she was a teenager, her family moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa, and she attended Fort Dodge Senior High.

In 1965, Cheri was united in marriage to Donald Houston, and this union was blessed with one daughter, Shelly. Cheri and Donald later divorced. In the following years, she worked as a secretary for IBP, Inc. in Fort Dodge.