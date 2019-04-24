Mapleton, Iowa
Cheryl A. Schrunk, 72, of Mapleton, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Pioneer Valley Living & Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Morningside Assembly of God in Sioux City. The Rev. Johnny Helton will officiate. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Cheryl Ann Schrunk, the daughter of Quinten and Dorothy (McDonald) Vik, was born on Oct. 22, 1946, in Cushing, Iowa. She was raised in Sioux City and received her education at Bishop Heelan High School, graduating with the class of 1964. After high school, she attended Briar Cliff College, graduating with a bachelor of arts in sociology.
On Nov. 30, 1968, Cheryl was united in marriage to Herbert "Allan" Schrunk at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. They first made their home in Colorado while Allan was still in the military. During the summer of 1969, they returned to the Mapleton area, where Allan resumed farming with his dad and brothers. The couple were blessed with five children, Brenda, Denise, Elaine, Kirk and Keith. Cheryl was a homemaker while her children were growing up. Later in life, Cheryl was employed in several customer service-related jobs including Gateway, Stream and at a variety of retail stores.
Cheryl was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She relished time spent with her family. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, playing cards, reading and watching movies. Cheryl had a strong and unwavering faith in her Lord. She was an active member of Morningside Assembly of God, where she enjoyed participating in Bible studies and helping out however she could.
Left to cherish her memory include her five children, Brenda (Thomas) Nettleton of Sloan, Iowa, Denise (Matt) Cornelius of Remsen, Iowa, Elaine Schrunk of Boone, Iowa, Kirk Schrunk of Sloan, Iowa, and Dr. Keith (Angie) Schrunk of Anthon, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Evan (Sabrina) Nettleton, Eric Nettleton, Seth (Kelsey) Miller, Samantha Miller, Adilyn Cornelius, Elizabeth Carillo, Tristen Stephens, Katelyn and Travis Schrunk, and Kami and Korey Schrunk; five great-grandchildren, Isabella "Bella" Riley, Lilith Miller, Leland Nettleton, James Nettleton, and Henry Allan Nettleton; sister, J. Kris Vik of Gurnee, Ill.; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert "Allan" Schrunk; her parents, Quinten and Dorothy Vik; and an uncle and aunt, Eugene and Mary McDonald.