North Sioux City
Cheryl A. "Annie" Mahacek, 68, of North Sioux City, passed Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Services will be 1 p.m. today at Sacred Heart Church in Sioux City, Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Cheryl Ann Mahacek was born on March 14, 1950, in Sioux City, the daughter of Wilbur and Harriett (Reilly) Calhoon. She grew up in Sioux City, graduating from Heelan High School in 1968.
Annie married her soul mate, Larry Mahacek, on June 21, 1969.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and involved with the parish Catholic Daughters. Annie loved to be with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandson.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of North Sioux City; two daughters, Ann Marie (Larry) LaFleur of Sioux City, and Cindy Koster and her significant other, Tim Gard of Sioux City; one sister, Jean Marie Calhoon of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Chris LaFleur (Ashley), Nick Lafleur, and Kiefer Koster; and one great-grandson, Malachi.
Annie was preceded in death by her one son, Willie; her parents; four sisters; and one brother.