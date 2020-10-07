Cheryl E. Singleton

Cheryl married her sweetheart, Henry E. Singleton, on Jan. 11, 1991, in Sioux City. Together they owned and operated two laundromats, Dakota City and Leeds for 10 years. Cheryl did this all while maintaining a career at Premier Bank before retiring in 2018.

One cannot forget the lives of those she touched through her generosity and home-cooked meals. She was a firm believer in paying it forward, and helping people she felt needed a hand. One of her favorite statements was, “you never know what people are going through.” She was a giver and showed her love through actions and never turned away a friend or loved one in need. A gentle and caring soul is an understatement for Cheryl. She lived her life with a love for God.

Cheryl enjoyed shopping, cooking, and was the ultimate hostess, arranging many gatherings with friends and family throughout the years. One of her unknown hobbies was searching YouTube for the infamous Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper). Cheryl and Henry were avid travelers and had visited more than 30 states and over 100 cities.