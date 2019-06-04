Green Valley, Ariz., formerly Cherokee, Iowa
Cheryl "Sherri" J. Ehrich, 73, of Green Valley, formerly of Cherokee, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
A brief graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Oak Hill Cemetery, Cherokee. The Rev. Eric Wright will officiate. Condolence visitation will begin Wednesday and continue until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Friends are welcome to stop and sign the register book and leave their cards. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home and then go to the cemetery in procession for the service. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
She was born on her grandparents' farm in Correctionville, Iowa, on Aug. 3, 1945, the oldest daughter to John and Marjorie (Cobb) Nelson. She graduated from Washington High School in Cherokee.
On Sept. 5, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Ehrich, in Cherokee. They were blessed to have two children, Steve and Tammy. As a young mother, she stayed with her parents when Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Vietnam. Upon his return, they moved around the country during his remaining service time. She was fiercely proud to be the wife of a Vietnam veteran.
Sherri worked side by side with her husband and managed the offices where he was a State Farm agent for 34 years, the majority of the time in Cresco, Iowa. She was also a real estate broker during that time. She retired on Jan. 1, 2007.
She loved socializing and shopping excursions with friends. She treasured spending time with family and grandchildren. She cherished many trips with family and friends but she especially enjoyed traveling to get away from the Midwest winters so much that after visiting Green Valley the previous winter, it became her permanent home in 2011.
She adored her church family at Evangelical Free Church, where she was a faithful member of the choir and assisted with Christmas Teas.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Ehrich of Green Valley; son, Steve (Teri) Ehrich of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter, Tammy (Paul) McGuire of Plainwell, Mich.; grandson, Michael Ehrich of La Vista, Neb.; grandson, James Ehrich of Ankeny; granddaughter, Devin Womochil of Ames, Iowa; grandson, Jordan Womochil of Cedar Falls, Iowa; stepgrandchildren, Lucy and Trace McGuire of Lawton, Mich.; sister, Deb (John) Grundman of Storm Lake, Iowa; brother-in-law, Neal (Sandy) Ehrich of South Sioux City; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.