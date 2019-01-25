Formerly Sioux City
Cheryl Jean Mayo-Jay, 60, formerly of Sioux City, died on Jan. 21, 2019, at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., surrounded by her family.
Cheryl chose to donate her body to science. A private celebration of life will be held in Sioux City at a later date.
Cheryl was born on Nov. 29, 1958, in Sioux City, the daughter of Gerald and Roseann (Barbee) Mayo. She graduated from Sioux City West High School in 1977 and graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Sioux City as a registered nurse. She worked at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Iowa City and later worked as a traveling nurse working in California, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland.
Cheryl was a free spirit who enjoyed life. She had a generous heart and always made time for family and friends. She enjoyed country music, reading, traveling, and her parrot, Cuckoo.