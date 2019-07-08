Moorhead, Iowa
75, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Service: July 11 at 11 a.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa. Burial: Belvidere Cemetery, Turin, Iowa. Visitation: July 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
