Cheryl Lee Johnson, 75, of Moorhead, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Rush Family Car Service in Onawa, with the Rev. Michael Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Belvidere Cemetery, rural Turin, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Cheryl Lee was born on Dec. 17, 1943, in Onawa, the daughter of Elof C. and Ruth R. (Nikolaisen) Johnson. She graduated from Moorhead High School in 1962. She then went on to get her bachelor's degree in education.
Cheryl Lee taught in Rock Valley, Iowa, for two years. She then taught elementary school at Westwood Community School District in Sloan, Iowa, for approximately 30 years.
After her retirement, she loved spending time on the farm. She enjoyed all animals, especially her cats and dogs. She also enjoyed working on the farm doing various chores like cleaning and painting.
Survivors include her special friend, Burdette Madsen of Onawa; and several cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elof and Ruth Johnson; and many aunts and uncles, cousins, and other relatives.