Cheryl Leyla

Cheryl had an unrelenting enthusiasm. She cherished others and never let the obstacles she faced in life get her down. Her smile and laugh were infectious, and she had an uncanny ability to see and understand the needs of others and the world around her. She never hesitated to speak her truth and was constantly working on her healing. Her presence was an invitation to examine and discover yourself. Cheryl loved to travel and spent much of her life traveling abroad and lived in Turkey, Panama, and Puerto Rico for more than 20 years.