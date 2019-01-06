Cheryl M. Parsley 11 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dakota Dunes 73, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2019. Service: private family. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Cheryl M. Parsley Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Mr. Stirfry Something different, something new, something delicious. MISSION OF THE MESSIAH THRIFT STORE We gladly receive donations! Marx Truck & Trailer Sales How to make a big trailer look small! More Latest Local Offers American Home Health Care 5 Tips on Choosing a Walker JoDean's Steak House & Lounge Friday and Saturday Seafood Buffet - You gotta try it! Fashion Floors Carpet One We were honored to win in 2018