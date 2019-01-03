Dakota Dunes
Cheryl M. Parsley, 73, of Dakota Dunes, passed away on Dec. 31, 2018, following a 20-year long, courageous battle with cancer.
Private family service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Cheryl was born on Feb. 26, 1945, in Sioux City, to Bob and Betty (Cole) Dicks. She attended Mapleton (Iowa) High School, where she graduated in 1963. Cheryl was married to Gayland Parsley on Jan. 11, 1965.
Cheryl's career included multiple years at Zenith and IBP before retiring. In her free time, Cheryl enjoyed reading, flower gardening, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She cherished being a grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of almost 54 years, Gayland; son, Dan (Paula) Parsley; two granddaughters, Anna Parsley and Natalie Parsley; three bonus grandchildren, Hannah, Brittany, and Trevor; four bonus great-grandchildren; sister, Paula (Tom) Menard; uncle, Richard Cole; aunt, Marian Lee; brothers-in-law, Marvin (Toni) Parsley, Lance Parsley, and Leon (Luann) Parsley; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Dick Malloy) Beckstrom; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rita and Burt Joyce, Kara and Alisha (Mike) Rowe, and Sherry Bender.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Warren and Alice Parsley; sister-in-law, Connie Davis; and brothers-in-law, Michael "Rueben" and Dennis Parsley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Cheryl Parsley to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.