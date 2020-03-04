Dakota City
Cheryl M. Tongish, 65, of Dakota City, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home, 1431 W. 29th St. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbrooschapels.com.
Cheryl was born on Nov. 20, 1954, in Yankton, S.D., to John and Rosemary (Noecker) Feilmeier. She graduated from Heelan Catholic High School in 1973.
On June 2, 1973, she was united in marriage to Steven Tongish in Sioux City. Cheryl worked as a cook for Siouxland Family Center for many years.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City and enjoyed sewing, cooking, fishing, boating, camping, gardening, and anything outdoors. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Steven Tongish of Dakota City; sons, Jason Tongish of Lincoln, Neb., and Jeremy (Chanel) Tongish of Dakota City; grandkids, Tyler, Michela, Elizabeth, Emilee, and Ashley; siblings, Gary (Marie) Feilmeier of Dacula, Ga., Deanna (Dave) Earley of Sioux City, Jean (Shawn) Knox of Sioux City, Lori (Bill) Clements of McCook Lake, S.D., and Barb (Don) Darrah of Blooming Prairie, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer Tongish; and sister, Audrey Martin.