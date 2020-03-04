Dakota City

Cheryl M. Tongish, 65, of Dakota City, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home, 1431 W. 29th St. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbrooschapels.com.

Cheryl was born on Nov. 20, 1954, in Yankton, S.D., to John and Rosemary (Noecker) Feilmeier. She graduated from Heelan Catholic High School in 1973.

On June 2, 1973, she was united in marriage to Steven Tongish in Sioux City. Cheryl worked as a cook for Siouxland Family Center for many years.

She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City and enjoyed sewing, cooking, fishing, boating, camping, gardening, and anything outdoors. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.