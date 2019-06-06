{{featured_button_text}}

Green Valley, Ariz., formerly Cherokee, Iowa

73, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Graveside service: June 8 at 11 a.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, Cherokee. Visitation: until service time June 8, Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.

the life of: Cheryl 'Sherri' Ehrich
