South Sioux City
Chester "Chet" T. Leedom, 64, of South Sioux City, went to his Lord Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at noon today at St. Michael Catholic Church in South Sioux City. The Rev. Michael Keating will officiate.
Chet was born on Nov. 25, 1954, in Sioux City, the son of Chester Zene and Jessie F. (Marmo) Leedom. Chet graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1973. He worked out of high school at Kentucky Fried Chicken, starting as a cook and worked up to manager. Chet spent 19 years in the parts department at Midwest Electric and then worked for 24 years at Mercy Medical Center in the shipping and receiving department, leaving due to his bad prognosis of cancer.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, oldest Patti Caskey of South Sioux City, Bernie (Roger) Zobel of Grand Island, Neb., and a younger brother of South Sioux City; many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and nephews; cousins; the love of his life the past 28 years, Mary Frances "Francy" June of North Sioux City; his hospital wife, Diane Sorenson and her husband, Bob; and his work wife, Becky Swanson.
Chet's passions were other family members, Stubby-shitzu (passed), Dakota Jesse "Kota" Leedom-corgi 11-years old, and Mr. T Leedom-corgi (passed).
Chet's other passions were his Corvette. His latest yellow 2016 Stingray, racing with Cornhusker Corvette Club in Boys Town, Neb. and the social club The Midwest Corvette Society in Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; numerous aunts and uncles.
We want to thank Dr. Steven Powell, Dr. Ryan Navak and all the teams at Sanford in Sioux Falls, S.D. for all they did for Chet. Also a thank you to all the friends of Chet that got him to and from Sioux Falls and Mercy and visited with him during his illness.