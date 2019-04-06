Chester 'Chet' Leedom 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save South Sioux City × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close Sign up Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} 64, died Friday, April 5, 2019. Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Chester 'Chet' Leedom Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Sioux City Journal Communications The man who stops advertising to save money is like Rudolph's Shoe Mart ABEO Footwear History Wrenn's Plumbing & Heating Inc. 24-hour emergency service to help you! Print Ads Ad Vault Jumble Puzzle Mar 31, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications Classifieds - Jumble Puzzle 515 Pavonia St, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-293-4300 Website Ad Vault McDonald Construction Free ads Apr 5, 2019 Mcdonald Construction 220 Linn St., Whiting, IA 51063 712-420-3672 Ad Vault Siouxland Hot Spots Week 3-B 4-4-19 Apr 4, 2019 Sgt. Brew 701 1st St, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054 712-574-2531 Ad Vault Auction April 7th Apr 3, 2019 Aaa Auctioneers (Ip/Class) 2312 South Cedar, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-899-6530 Website Ad Vault Siouxland Progress: Missouri River Expo Mar 31, 2019 Ponca State Park 88090 Spur 26E, Ponca, NE 68770 402-755-2284 Website Ad Vault Siouxland Homes, 4.6 11 hrs ago DENNIS JOHNSON / KW SIOUXLAND 600 4TH STREET, SIOUX CITY, IA 51101 712-898-9706 Ad Vault RICK COLLINS EMPLOYMENT Apr 3, 2019 Rick Collins Toyota 3131 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-277-4271 Website Ads Ad Vault Mult. Openings Available Updated Apr 4, 2019 Umonhon Nation Public Schools PO Box 280, Macy, NE 68039 Ad Vault Jumble Puzzle Apr 3, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications Classifieds - Jumble Puzzle 515 Pavonia St, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-293-4300 Website Ad Vault Sudoku Puzzle/4-2-2019 Apr 2, 2019