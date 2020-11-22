Chris Alan Hackett

Sioux City

Chris Alan Hackett, 65, of Sioux City, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by family following a brief illness.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Chris was born in Concordia, Kan., on Oct. 3, 1955. Chris graduated from William J. Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., before proudly serving his country as a Navy Corpsman. He later settled in Sioux City, to be near his wife's family.

Chris was an avid baseball fan and often scheduled his travel to coincide with professional and minor league games. He was a lover of music especially the Allman Brothers, Tom Petty, and America. He enjoyed traveling particularly to Tybee Island, Georgia where he'd enjoy endless hours in the sand.

Chris was a simple man and took pleasure in spending time with his family. He enjoyed having all of his kids together and loved nothing more than sharing experiences and new things with his granddaughters. Chris was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.