Chris Baker, 24, of Sioux City, passed away after a lifetime battle with depression on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church. Social distancing must be maintained in the church and parish center. The service will be streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/calvaryleeds or can be listened to on radio station 106.1 FM, which can be reached in the church parking lot. The Rev. James Travis will officiate. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 10 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Online condolences can be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Chris was born on March 26, 1996, in Sioux City, the son of Scott and Lila Baker. He attended Hawthorne Elementary, Leeds Elementary, North Middle School, and graduated from North High School in 2014. He moved on to achieve his associate degree at Western Iowa Tech Community College. He then moved to Jones Street with a few friends, where they made many memories to last a lifetime. Shortly after, Chris moved to Kingsley, where he worked at Blue Bunny for a few years until he recently got a job in construction, a career path Chris had always wanted to go into.