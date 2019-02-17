Gig Harbor, Wash., formerly Sioux City
Christine "Chris" Glaza (Boecklen) Knudsen, 70, of Gig Harbor, formerly of Sioux City, passed over Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at her home. By her side was her husband of 40 years, Tim, her son, Ben, and fiancee, Stephanie Clark.
Chris graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1966 and the University of Iowa in 1970, BFA. She ventured west to Oregon in 1972, eventually settling in Gig Harbor. She met her husband, Tim, while working there at Tides Tavern. They were married on Jan. 20, 1979.
Chris and Tim welcomed their son, Ben, into this world in 1986, and their grandson, Kaiden in 2009.
Chris and Tim vacationed in Mexico for many years before opening a home in Baja California Sur in 2003.
She truly enjoyed the abundance of the Northwest and fit in comfortably with the sea culture. She and Tim spent two years crewing on tugs and tenders, traveling the Seattle to Alaska fishing route. Chris also spent 16 years in the Pierce Country Library system and was active in the Tacoma Actors Guild.
Left with their memories are her husband, Tim; son, Ben and fiancee, Stephanie Clark; grandson, Kaiden; her brother, John of North Sioux City; and sisters, Anne (Mike) Greiner of Dakota Dunes, and Jane (Doug) Collins of Omaha.
A memorial has been established in her name with Nativity House Homeless Shelter in Tacoma.