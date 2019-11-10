Sioux City

Christel A. Albertson, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Brookdale Sioux City.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce, Neb. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Christel was born Dec. 4, 1924, in Germany, the only child of Otto and Amanda (Buske) Mai. She came to the United States when she was three years old, landing on Ellis Island. A large part of her family migrated to Pierce, Neb., where Christel was raised. She was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and attended school there. Christel graduated from Pierce High School. After high school, she moved to Idaho Springs, Colo., where she met Glenn Edward Albertson, while he was stationed at Camp Hale. The couple married on April 9, 1944 in Denver, Colo. They lived in southern Indiana for a short time, before moving to Sioux City in 1947.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}