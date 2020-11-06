Christi A. Allen

Sergeant Bluff

Christi A. Allen, 70, of Sergeant Bluff, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Sloan Cemetery, Sloan, Iowa.

Christi was born on Dec. 22, 1949, in Yankton, S.D., the daughter of Gilbert and Marilyn (Clark) Weibel. She graduated from Riggs High School in Pierre, S.D. She then attended the Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, S.D.

On Nov. 10, 1980, Christi was united in marriage to Billy Allen in Salix, Iowa. Christi worked at the newly opened Sioux City K-Mart for 10 years.

Christi was devoted to her husband, Billy, and enjoyed being with her family. She was the one in the family who kept its family history and photos. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Billy, and son, Matt.

Christi is survived by her mother, Marilyn Weibel of Sioux City; her brother, Owen (Mary) Weibel) of Yankton; sisters, Rebecca O'Hearn of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Amy (Gary) Sandman of Marshall, Minn., and Lisa (Will) Hanus of Hinton, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Kaye Moriston of Sioux City; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Allen in 2019; her sons, Matthew and Patrick; and her father, Gilbert Weibel.