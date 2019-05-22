Christian Grezlik

Chicago, Ill., formerly Winnebago, Neb.
Christian "Chris" Grezlik, 49, of Chicago, formerly of Winnebago, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. today in Winnebago Cemetery. Visitation and prayer service will be 10 a.m. today at the Ho-Chunk Center in Winnebago.
Chris started his life on June 21, 1969, in Chicago. He received his education at Nobel Elementary in Chicago Intermountain Inter-Tribal High School in Brigham City, Utah. He also attended Kicking Horse Technical School in Montana. He was employed as a cultural coordinator at Winnebago Public School, where he shared tribal traditions.
He was a champion Grass Dancer, Headman Dancer and sang with numerous drum groups across the U.S. and a renowned master of ceremonies in Indian country. He enjoyed traveling and meeting old and new friends and relatives. Chris was a respected ally to all veterans. He also enjoyed all his relatives from youngest to oldest. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He will forever be loved and remembered by his son; his mother, Ilona Maney; his father, Lawrence Grezlik; brothers, Alex Grezlik Sr., Scott Krawczyk, and Lawrence Grezlik Jr.; sisters, Jackie Tripp, Lauren Furst and Krystal Gyer; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family from Black River Falls, Wis. and Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and great-grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.