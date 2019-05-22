{{featured_button_text}}

Lawton, Iowa

94, died Monday, May 20, 2019. Service: May 24 at 10:30 a.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Moville, Iowa. Burial: St. Clair Cemetery, Ute, Iowa. Visitation: May 23 from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Christine L. Ehlers
