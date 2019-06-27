Bronson, Iowa
Christopher Mark "Bear' French, 58, of Bronson, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., in Sioux City. The Rev. Jill Clem will officiate.
Chris, the son of Dale E. French and Bertha L. Smith, was born on Dec. 18, 1960, in Sioux City. He attended Lawton-Bronson High School, graduating in 1979. He also studied and graduated from Western Iowa Tech Community College. At the time of his death, Chris was employed with Office Systems Company.
Chris was a faithful member of Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church. He was an avid Miami Dolphin football fan for life. He loved to be home on his acreage, spending hours outside accompanied by his faithful companion, Cloud.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Mackenzie Holloway and grandson, Paxton Bassamore of Brainerd, Minn.; his brothers, Ron (Kathy) of Sioux City, and Richard of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Sharon French of Sioux City; many nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tom and Jerry French; and Cloud.