Christy Ann Garcia

Sioux City

Christy Ann Garcia, 49, of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Sept. 6 2023 at a local hospital. Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time.

Christy was born Jan. 6, 1974 in Le Mars, Iowa to Alvin Miller and Marilyn Juas. Christy graduated from West High Scholl in 1992. On Dec. 19, 1996 Christy married Jose. They have been married for 27 years.

Christy loved football; her favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. She also enjoyed watching wrestling. Christy would always enjoy a cold Coke and some Reeses, her neighbors cat "Smokey", cussing and camping/ fishing with her dad. Christy had a love for babies, especially her grandson, Chalino.

Christy is survived by her husband Jose; mother Marilyn Kolker; her children, Travis Miller, Aaron Miller, Maria Garcia and Jose Garcia Jr.; her grandson Chalino Martinez; her special friend/ sister-in-law Kim Hoffman-Wescott and bonus daughter Teresa Mapes Garcia.

Christy was preceded in death by her father and stepdad Darrell.