Christy R. Valentine

Sioux City

Christy R. Valentine, 48, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020 at a local hospital.

Private memorial services will be held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Christy was born on Jan. 11, 1972, in Onawa, Iowa, to James and Barbara (Swesey) Ingram. She graduated from West Monona High School and went on to attend Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Christy was united in marriage to James Valentine on Aug. 14, 2004, in Sioux City. She was employed at the Iowa Poison Center as their office manager.

She enjoyed baseball (especially the Royals), hockey and NASCAR. She especially loved cats. She was on the board for The Friends of the Sioux City Public Library. Christy had a very outgoing and witty personality that made it easy for her to make friends anywhere she went. Her friends and family will miss the fun times they shared.