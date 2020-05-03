Cindy Arends

Cindy Lu Arends
Sioux City
Cindy Lu Arends, 66, of Sioux City, died peacefully at her home on Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was cremated and her family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Cindy was born on July 29, 1953, in Hartley, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Darlene (Schroeder) Arends. She grew up in Milford, Iowa, with her three sisters.
She graduated from Milford Community High School in 1971. She had her daughter four years later. She spent most of her adult life in South Sioux City, where she met her lifelong partner and his two sons before moving to Sioux City in 1993, where she lived until her death.
She loved her family more than anything. She made friends with everyone, and many of them became like family to her. She was a remarkable woman with such a big heart and would do anything to help someone that needed it. She was stubborn as could be and one of the strongest people you'd meet.
She enjoyed riding on the back of the Harley, camping, fishing, baking, scratch tickets, feeding the birds and squirrels and absolutely loved going to thrift stores and flea markets. She couldn't pass up a good bargain and had many treasures to prove that.
She is survived by her lifelong partner of 32 years, Kelly Forcier of Sioux City; daughter, Tammi (Mark) Tonjum (formerly Arends-Curtis) of Spencer, Iowa; including six stepkids; stepson, Brandon Forcier of Fairbank with his three kids; stepson, Brian (Brianne) Forcier of Akron, Iowa with their four kids; sisters, Christy Arends of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Carmen (Arends) Janssen of Sanborn, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and grandma to many.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; nephew, Nick Larson; her sister, Carlene Modlin (formerly Ewoldt-Arends); and numerous aunts and uncles.
She was loved and cherished by many.
Condolences and such can be sent to: Tammi Tonjum, 1626 2nd Avenue East, Spencer, IA 51301
