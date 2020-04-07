Cindy Groom-Harry

In 1991, she and Lee founded and co-owned Craft Marketing Connections, Inc., a product development, marketing, public relations and consulting business. She and the CMC staff designed and wrote over 9,000 magazine articles, books, and videos and made numerous television appearances. They created more than 3,000 products, projects and programs for internationally known clients, including 3M, Reynolds/Alcoa, Black & Decker, Burger King, X-ACTO Brands, Elmer's Glue, Ball Mason Jars, FloraCraft Products, Better Homes & Gardens and many more manufacturers with national product lines. The total number of original project designs CMC created was over 26,000.

Cindy and CMC have received numerous honors, including finalist in the first National Designer of the Year Competition, winner of the Designer with Heart Award, three consecutive annual Best Booth awards at the International Collectible Shows, and National Best New Product Innovations and Award of Excellence for four corporations. Cindy served on the board of the national designers' organization for three years. For nine years, she served on the national Craft and Hobby Assn. Board working with the CEOs/presidents of the Michaels and Jo-Ann Stores chains. She chaired numerous CHA committees and holds the highest-ranking certification in the CHA and SCD industry organizations. In 2004, CrafTrends Magazine recognized Cindy as one of the most influential people in the 32 billion dollar industry. However, the most meaningful award was presented to her in 2010 for her work with the national association and consumer craft industry, CHA's highest honor, the Meritorious Award of Honor. In 70 years, fewer than 30 individuals have received this international award.