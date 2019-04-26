Sioux City
Cindy Kay Whitmore, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel, with her brother, Jack Taylor, as officiant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Cindy was born on Oct. 1, 1954, in Sioux City, to Ralph and Edith (Skogsberg) Taylor. She received her education in the Sioux City Public Schools, graduating with the Class 1972 from Central High School. Cindy worked for Aalfs Manufacturing for a couple years before working at Sunkist Bakery.
She married Clarence Whitmore on June 18, 1974 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Cindy was a licensed daycare provider, caring for countless children in her home over the years. She was also a collector of rents for a landlord with a large number of rentals in the Siouxland area.
Cindy enjoyed reading, working in her yard, cooking, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an avid John Wayne and Conway Twitty fan. Cindy was a people-person, and was very family oriented.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Clarence of Sioux City; daughter, Charity Whitmore of Sioux City; son, Chad (Martha) Whitmore of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Pallbearers for the service will be her grandsons.